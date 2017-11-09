press release:

Dr. David E. Blockstein, chief scientist, National Council for Science and the Environment

The Science, Business and Education of Sustainable Infrastructure: Building Resilience in a Changing World

The rapid pace of science and technological change provides opportunities for prosperity and well-being but comes with considerable risk. Human activities threaten planetary life support systems while hundreds of millions live in poverty. These threats destabilize society. Our speaker will discuss how investment that integrates natural, built, cyber and social infrastructure can foster more sustainable communities and enhance resilience in the face of accelerating multiple socio-environmental and security threats. This approach mirrors the vision of Roy Weston, an engineer and businessman who was dedicated to design and action that integrate nature and technology to protect both environment and health while advancing sustainability.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.