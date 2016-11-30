press release: Synthetic biology is a fast-moving innovative field with the potential to change our relationship to the natural world. It involves the design and construction of new biological parts, and the re-design of existing, natural biological systems. It has many potential applications, including replacing natural products with synthetic ones, reviving extinct species, and creating powerful tools to address wicked conservation problems. Despite this promise, synthetic biology is virtually unknown to the conservation community. We must engage in a broad discussion to investigate how conservation perspectives can help shape this major emerging field.

Coffee, tea and cookies, 4:00-4:15

The Weston Roundtables are held every Thursday during the spring semester and run from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. We offer coffee, tea, and excellent cookies at 4:00 p.m. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.