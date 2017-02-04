$10.

Whad'ya Know returns to the High Noon Saloon on Saturday, February 4th for its second season of fun, quizzes and music.

Host Michael Feldman welcomes the Sklar Brothers of Sklarbro Country and musician J. Hardin for the show, along with regulars John Thulin on keyboards, Jeff Hamann on bass, and Stephanie Lee on everything.

Showtime is Noon to 2 PM, tickets are $10 on High-Noon.com or at the door.

Whad'ya Know is for all ages! Whad'ya Know @ High Noon is simulcast on YouTube, Podcast on iTunes.