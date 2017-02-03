What Does the Executive Order on Immigration Mean?

press release: Do you want to hear more about recent changes in federal policy that may affect Literacy Network learners and the Dane County Community as a whole?

On February 7 at 6:00pm, Literacy Network will be hosting immigration attorney and Literacy Network board member Raluca Vais-Ottosen for a discussion about the potential impact of the recent executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and the entry of nationals from seven majority-Muslim countires.

This workshop will also feature Madison Police Captain John Patterson and Neighborhood Officer Amanda Analla.

