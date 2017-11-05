press release: WHAT HAVE I DONE TO DESERVE THIS? (¿QUE HE HECHO YO PARA

MERECER ESTO?)

Spain | 1984 | 16mm | 101 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Pedro Almodóvar; Cast: Carmen Maura, Luis Hostalot, Ryu Hiroma

The great Maura stars as a pill-popping cleaning lady whose home life has spun hilariously out of control in characteristically Almodóvarian fashion. She’s crammed into a Madrid apartment with her dimly chauvinist husband and two dubiously entrepreneurial sons (one’s selling drugs, the other’s selling his body) under the scolding eye of her mother-in-law, with a prostitute and a telekinetic for neighbors. Add in her affair with an impotent cop and someone’s bound to be bumped off via a method nodding to Roald Dahl’s “Lamb to the Slaughter.” Print courtesy of the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: The Cinema of Pedro Almodóvar

For our Fall Sunday afternoon series at the Chazen Museum of Art, we will screen the beautiful and influential work of contemporary Spanish cinema’s best-known filmmaker, Pedro Almodóvar. A veritable industry onto himself, Almodóvar, as a writer, producer and director, has carved out a substantial slice of the international moviegoing audience for his classically told tales of offbeat lives and offbeat love. Almodóvar is an artist who does not hide his cinematic influences but every aspect of his work – from production design to storytelling techniques - always feels decidedly personal.

