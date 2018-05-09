What I Did in Fifth Grade

press release: In honor of National Teacher's Day, we're screening a documentary by a local filmmaker chronicling a year in the life of a teacher working with a diverse population of students, stressing the joy of learning and the importance of creating community. Winner of the Critical Edge Film Festival Best Local Documentary Award and an official selection of the Beloit, Sunrise, Julien Dubuque, and Louisville International film festivals. Filmmaker Marc Kornblatt will attend and lead a Q&A after the film. Run time is approximately 83 min. More information about Marc's films is available at refugefilms.net.