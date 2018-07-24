press release: Join Madison Magnet for our upcoming MagPro event where we will learn about the fundamentals and science of happiness. Pelin Kesebir, Ph.D. from the Center for Healthy Minds, UW-Madison will combine recent insights from the science of happiness with ancient wisdom and lay out the fundamentals of happiness – what it is, what it isn’t, and how each of us can take simple steps to come closer to achieving the fundamental dream that unites us all.

What will we learn?

Happiness is the fundamental desire and ultimate aim of every human being. Yet despite the fervency with which we want happiness, many of us are still not as happy as we would like. Why not? One possible reason is that we do not have an accurate understanding of the nature of happiness and are looking for it in the wrong places. Combining recent insights from the science of happiness with ancient wisdom, this talk will lay out the fundamentals of enduring happiness: what it is, what it isn’t…and how each of us can take simple steps to cultivate this most important life skill.

5:30-6:00pm - Social Hour! Drinks, Snacks, and Shuffleboard

6:00pm - What Is Happiness? What Is It Not? presented by Pelin Kesebir, Ph.D.

Location - Bunker - 3rd floor above the Comedy Club on State.

Admission fee: $5 for non-members