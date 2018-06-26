press release: A presentation on Tableau, a powerful data visualization tool looking at user interface design, big data, predictive analytics, data exploration, full stack development, software and databases.

Come learn from two industry experts, Melissa Perry and Karen Rahmeier, as they talk about how they use Tableau in their work. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-is-tableau-and-why-should-i-care-tickets-46267149289

Karen Rahmeier spends her work day as Team Lead of software developers at the Wisconsin Technical College System. She has been a full stack developer for the last two decades, and has been a java web application developer for the last ten years. She loves data, and has relied heavily on her SQL skills in each job she's held. She's also a visual thinker and problem solver, so when she was introduced to data visualization as a concept and Tableau as a tool, she got excited.

Melissa Perry transitioned to Madison last fall, and now works as an Analytics Engineer with US Cellular Corporation. With an educational background in Financial Economics and Spanish, her pathway into technology may be considered nontraditional. She fell in love with creating databases and sustainable infrastructure early in her career, because she loves solving puzzles and bringing order to messy situations. She now helps a team maintaining US Cellular’s complex network to make better decisions, and improve and automate important processes.