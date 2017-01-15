What is the Future of Public Education in Wisconsin?

press release: Are you concerned about the future of public education in Wisconsin?

What can the State Superintendent of Public Education do to improve educational opportunities for all Wisconsin children?

The East Side Progressives' forum, in preparation for the February 21st primary, will allow candidates running for Superintendent of Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction to present their ideas, while also addressing challenges and opportunities facing public education’s future.

Sunday, January 15th --6:00pm 7:30 pm, ake Edge Lutheran Church , 3032 Monona Drive. (parking in back on Hegg Ave)

Invited Candidates are:

Tony Evers, current Supt. of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

Jeff Holmes, Germantown School District Superintendent

John Humphries, Dodgeville School Dist. Dir.of State &Federal Programs

Dr. Lowell Holtz, Whitnall School District Administrator

Rick Melcher, Teacher at Racine Park High School

This event is free and open to the public. Contact Nan at 222-1798