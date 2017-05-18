What You Need to Know About Dementia

Google Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

May 18, June 1, June 22, July 13, July 20, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters The warning signs of Alzheimer's disease are often dismissed as side effects of normal aging. This training, put on by the Alzheimer's Association South Central Wisconsin Chapter, shares the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease, separates myth from reality, and addresses commonly-held fears. Future dates and topics are as follows: 6/1 The Basics 6/22 Healthy Living For Your Brain and Body 7/13 Legal & Financial Planning (Part 1 of 2) 7/20 Legal & Financial Planning (Part 2 of 2)

Info

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Health & Fitness

Visit Event Website

608-729-1760

Google Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Google Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-01 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-01 16:00:00 iCalendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-01 16:00:00 Google Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-06-22 16:00:00 Google Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-13 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-13 16:00:00 iCalendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-13 16:00:00 Google Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - What You Need to Know About Dementia - 2017-07-20 16:00:00