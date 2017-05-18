What You Need to Know About Dementia

May 18, June 1, June 22, July 13, July 20, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters The warning signs of Alzheimer's disease are often dismissed as side effects of normal aging. This training, put on by the Alzheimer's Association South Central Wisconsin Chapter, shares the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease, separates myth from reality, and addresses commonly-held fears. Future dates and topics are as follows: 6/1 The Basics 6/22 Healthy Living For Your Brain and Body 7/13 Legal & Financial Planning (Part 1 of 2) 7/20 Legal & Financial Planning (Part 2 of 2)