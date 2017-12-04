What's Happening with North Korea?

press release:How did we reach this point? How is the crisis affecting East Asia and international relations? What are possible outcomes and solutions? A free public discussion

The roundtable will include comments and time for Q&A with experts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Edward Friedman, Political Science

Eunsook Jung, Political Science

Charles Kim, History

Andrew Kydd, Political Science

Louise Young, History

Moderated by David Fields, Center for the Study of the American Constitution

This event is co-sponsored by: The Center for East Asian Studies, UW-Madison; and The Madison Institute, a non-partisan progressive policy center dedicated to the analysis of emerging public policies and issues.