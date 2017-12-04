What's Happening with North Korea?
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release:How did we reach this point? How is the crisis affecting East Asia and international relations? What are possible outcomes and solutions? A free public discussion
The roundtable will include comments and time for Q&A with experts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Edward Friedman, Political Science
Eunsook Jung, Political Science
Charles Kim, History
Andrew Kydd, Political Science
Louise Young, History
Moderated by David Fields, Center for the Study of the American Constitution
This event is co-sponsored by: The Center for East Asian Studies, UW-Madison; and The Madison Institute, a non-partisan progressive policy center dedicated to the analysis of emerging public policies and issues.