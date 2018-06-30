press release: Bring in your treasures and find out what those family heirlooms are worth at the Verona Public Library’s Antique and Collectibles Appraisal Event, What’s It Worth?, on Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mark F. Moran, author and antiques expert, will be available to appraise objects.

Registration is required for an appraisal, and is limited to 40 participants and one object per participant. Register for an appraisal time slot online at veronapubliclibrary.org. Audience members are welcome, no registration necessary. A list of acceptable and non-acceptable items for appraisal is available at the library. Opinions of value are informal, and may not be used for insurance or charitable donations, which require a certified appraisal. Visit Mark’s website at markfmoran.com.

This event is free and open to the public.