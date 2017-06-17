WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings

to Google Calendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00 iCalendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Between The Waves Madison Music Festival & Conference is the Midwest’s first event for musicians and anyone interested in music creation, production, licensing, collaboration, or performance…The festival portion promises an exciting multi-night, multi-stage musical extravaganza, showcasing varied genres with featured performers and opportunities for conference attendees to get in on the act…  www.btwmadison.com

Conference times and locations:  http://www.btwmadison.com/schedule

Performances take place on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at 701 E. Washington Ave., Madison. The Brink Lounge, High Noon Saloon, The Brass Ring

SATURDAY

THE BRINK NIGHTCLUB

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Youth Showcase Featuring Distant Cuzins

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Songwriter Round Hosted By Derek Ramnarace

9:30 PM – 10:30 PM – The Sharrows

11:30 PM – 1:00 AM – Wheelhouse

THE BRINK MAIN LOUNGE

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM – Cosmic Strings

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Hickory Road

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Teddy Davenport Band

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Mudroom

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM – Gin Mill Hollow

10:30 PM – 11:30 PM – TBD

12:30 AM – 1:30 AM – TBD

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-661-8599

to Google Calendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00 iCalendar - WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings - 2017-06-17 12:30:00