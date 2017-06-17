WheelHouse, The Sharrows, Derek Ramnarace, Distant Cuzins, Gin Mill Hollow, Mudroom, Teddy Davenport Band, Hickory Road, Cosmic Strings
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Between The Waves Madison Music Festival & Conference is the Midwest’s first event for musicians and anyone interested in music creation, production, licensing, collaboration, or performance…The festival portion promises an exciting multi-night, multi-stage musical extravaganza, showcasing varied genres with featured performers and opportunities for conference attendees to get in on the act… www.btwmadison.com
Conference times and locations: http://www.btwmadison.com/schedule
Performances take place on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at 701 E. Washington Ave., Madison. The Brink Lounge, High Noon Saloon, The Brass Ring
SATURDAY
THE BRINK NIGHTCLUB
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Youth Showcase Featuring Distant Cuzins
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Songwriter Round Hosted By Derek Ramnarace
9:30 PM – 10:30 PM – The Sharrows
11:30 PM – 1:00 AM – Wheelhouse
THE BRINK MAIN LOUNGE
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM – Cosmic Strings
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Hickory Road
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Teddy Davenport Band
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Mudroom
8:30 PM – 9:30 PM – Gin Mill Hollow
10:30 PM – 11:30 PM – TBD
12:30 AM – 1:30 AM – TBD
