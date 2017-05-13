WheelHouse, Nuggernaut

to Google Calendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Celebrating graduates across the city with live music, craft beer from our favorite local breweries, a champagne bar to toast your grad, and more! Saturday afternoon features live music from Nuggernaut, a local instrumental quintet playing jazz, fusion and funk followed by a performance from one of Madison’s Favorites, Wheelhouse, a nationally touring Americana bluegrass band.

Info

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-535-8189

to Google Calendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - WheelHouse, Nuggernaut - 2017-05-13 14:00:00