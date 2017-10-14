press release:

UMN Minneapolis/UW-Madison MFA Exchange Exhibition

October 14 - 26

Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St,

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 14, 6-8p

Artists: Katayoun Amjadi, Andrew Fladeboe, Brittany Kieler, Marc La Pointe, Reb L. Limerick, Nina O'Leary, Kevin O'Meara, Anna Orbovich, Roger Ourthiague, Jasmine Peck, Hillary Price, Dillon Rapp, Sarah Sampedro, Simcha Smith, Emily Swanberg, Erika Terwilliger, Anna Van Voorhis, Asia Ward, Koua Yang

"Where Are You Now?" is a contemplation on the action of exchange, the importance of conversation and checking in, as well as a reflection on our shared time and place (MFA programs in the midwest in the USA on earth in 2017.)

The UW-Madison MFA Exchange Exhibition will open on Friday, December 1, 5-8p at the Quarter Gallery, Regis Center for Art, Minneapolis, Minnesota.