Where Have All the Leaders Gone?

press release:

Michael Hardt, professor of literature, Duke University

Thursday, April 20, 20174:00pm - 5:30pm 126 Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Leadership has become a conundrum that today's movements seem unable to solve, but the leadership problem in revolutionary and progressive movements is not entirely new. In this lecture, Hardt will use some examples from past theory and practice to situate and clarify some of the issues and alternatives involved in the organization of social movements today.