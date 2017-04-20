Where Have All the Leaders Gone?

Google Calendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Michael Hardt, professor of literature, Duke University

Thursday, April 20, 20174:00pm - 5:30pm 126 Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Leadership has become a conundrum that today's movements seem unable to solve, but the leadership problem in revolutionary and progressive movements is not entirely new.  In this lecture, Hardt will use some examples from past theory and practice to situate and clarify some of the issues and alternatives involved in the organization of social movements today.

Info

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-263-3412

Google Calendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - Where Have All the Leaders Gone? - 2017-04-20 16:00:00

Print

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer