press release: In "Where Honeybees Thrive: Stories from the Field" Heather Swan brings to life the strategies for positive change shared by beekeepers, ecologists, farmers, entomologists, and artists from around the world concerned for pollinators navigating the disruptions to healthy ecosystems.

Join the author as she presents a selection of these stories at the Monona Library for its February Eco-Action Tuesday event. Ask questions, taste honey, and learn strategies to change our own backyards. Plus take home an item you will make to help pollinators thrive in your neighborhood!