press release: The Green County Humane Society is hosting the third annual Whine in the Woods on Sunday, September 10 from 1:00-5:00 at Barrett’s Cabin (N3802 Highway 59). Monies raised during the fundraising event goes toward the care of rescued companion animals and maintenance of the shelter grounds.

During the Whine in the Woods guests can enjoy various wines along with local craft beers from New Glarus Brewery, Pecatonica Beer Company and The Grumpy Troll. Food for the event will be prepared by local chefs from Pancho & Lefty’s, Buggyworks, Turner Hall, Gabriella’s, Christine Pieper, with desserts by Sherrill and Tom Kelly. A variety of Artisan cheeses will be served alongside the main appetizers and hors d’oeuvres.

Live music will be provided by musicians Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker throughout the afternoon. Art work and other hand-crafted items can be purchased with all proceeds going to the Green County Humane Society. Original paintings, limited editions, pottery, florals, mosaics, homemade desserts, and hand-crafted wood items are just a few of the things up for sale during the event. There will also be a wine pull during the event.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person. Registrations can be made by phone 608-325-9600, stopping at the shelter or visiting the website, www.greencountyhumane.org or mailing to N3156 State Hwy 81, Monroe WI 53566.