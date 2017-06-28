The Whiskey Farm, Frank Busch, Ryan Mauer & the Angry Fix, Evan Murdock, Amber Sebastian
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sat. June 28th 5:00 pm High Noon Saloon (701 E. Washington) Songs of Resistance – Fundraiser for the ACLU, co-hosted by WORT FM Community Radio! Join us for a night of Resistance Music, featuring The Whiskey Farm, Frank Busch (of Wheelhouse), Ryan Mauer & the Angry Fix, Evan Murdock, and Amber Sebastian. . Tickest are $5.00. Info?
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map