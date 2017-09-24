Whisper Walk

press release: The Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance (WOCA) will be hosting its 3rd Annual Run / Walk at McKee Farms. Registration opens at 8:00am and the walk will begin at 10:00am. There is fun to be had for everyone including a Rascal Romp for Children, Bark in the Park for Dogs, 5k Fun Run and a 2 mile walk. Participants typically run or walk in honor or memory of someone battling ovarian cancer. Some participants are survivors themselves and some just enjoy getting out and supporting the cause.

To register for the event you can visit the website at www.wisconsinovariancancer.org or you can register the day of the walk. Early bird registration, which ends on August 14, 2017 and is $30 for walkers and runners and $5 for children. Day of registration is $35 for walkers and runners and $10 for children. All Ovarian Cancer Survivors are FREE.

WOCA is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization whose mission is “To provide Education, Support, and Funding of Research for Ovarian Cancer throughout Wisconsin”. WOCA will be awarding Ovarian Cancer Research funding to Ovarian Cancer Researchers from UW Hospital before the event starts.