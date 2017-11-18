White Bush Unicorn, Body Futures, Anya Knees, Amethyst, Lilly Violet, Melani Khandroma

press release:

White Bush Unicorn Presents returns for our November edition of the grandest party of them all. The Unbookable Baby Bear is your host once again as we meander through another circus of musical mysticism and performance art. Live painting, vendors, and a variety of other forms of complete madness.

Milwaukee's Body Futures combine flawless pop sensibilities with full-speed-ahead rock dynamics, punctuated with insanely catchy choruses and utilizing unconventional instrumentation (effect-driven autoharp?) to produce a sound at once naggingly familiar and indefinable. Vocalist Dixie Jacobs (who doubles on the aforementioned autoharp and synthesizer) provides crystal-clear vocal melodies, offset by drummer D.J. Hostettler’s slightly more unhinged call-and-response rejoinders. Hyperactive bassist Michael Wojtasiak and dextrous guitarist Christopher Maury provide clusters of harmonies, creating a multifaceted wall of sound.

White Bush Unicorn is a real trip. A relatively new Madison musical conglomeration that makes a point of coloring way outside the lines, this is assuredly a group that will keep you guessing.

Cabaret Acts By:

Anya Knees- Madison based drag queen and member of the Plan B’s Honey Bees, bringing a little class and sass to the stage.

Amethyst- Madison based drag queen whose sure to turn out a sickening look and some heads.

Lilly Violet- Madison based performer brining a fusion of burlesque and belly dancing that’ll make all the jaws drop.

Melani Khandroma- Madison based burlesque performer and seductress of the night!