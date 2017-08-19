White Bush Unicorn, Dearth, comedy by Joe Nelson

press release: It’s the 3rd saturday of the month and you know what that means! White Bush Unicorn is throwing together an amazing combination of all the arts at the Art In! Our presentation is co-produced by the one and only Baby Bear, who promises to bring a whole new level of performance art and entertainment to the table. There will be stand up comedy, raffles, vendors, live painters, live music, laughter and hugs!

The Show at 9PM with Comedy by Joe Nelson

Then White Bush Unicorn will rock the stage.

Next Our beloved emcee Baby Bear bringing you some of the finest Drag performers in all of the land! These routines will cover a wide range of unique performance art by: Dee Dee Purr, Vajay J Snappinturtle, Sylvia Nyx, Melee McQueen

To close out the show we have Madisons newest band Dearth!

Vendors include:

Madre Yerba: Who offers the entire family organic healing creams oils and herbs for skin nails scalp and hair. They also love creating art with Afrikan fabrics such as earring headbands etc &freestyle henna tattoos!!

http://www.madreyerba.com

http://www.facebook.com/madreyerba

Mistrova Artworx: Cupcakes, handmade incense, voodoo dolls, milk baths, magnets, luminaries and more!