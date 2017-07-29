White Bush Unicorn (EP release), The Curls, burlesque by Marina Mars, Mama No Shits, Claire Moon, Melani Khandroma
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: White Bush Unicorn is the new house band at Madison's sexiest venue, The Art In! You can count on partying with us every 3rd Saturday from now on. Our presentation is co-produced by the one and only Baby Bear, who promises to bring a whole new level of performance art and entertainment to the table. This is the night we kick off our variety show with a bang! This is your first chance to get your hands on our debut EP, "Better Than Nothing"! Great googily moogily! Come and be a part of the magic!
The night kicks off at 9PM with our beloved emcee Baby Bear bringing you some of the finest burlesque performers in all of the land! These routines will cover a wide range of unique performance art by must see artists. Get there early and be blown away often by:
Next up will be the mighty return of Chicago favorites, The Curls. They have taken time from their busy schedule to slide on up and deliver their wonderful brand of indie-art-pop mastery. This hard working touring band is an absolute joy to watch and is worthy of your support! Pinkie promise!
The Curls will also be joined by Chicago Psych Folk Doom Jazz Quartet, Coleslaw.
"The Curls are the greatest band of all-time." -Any Rational Person
White Bush Unicorn wraps up the festivities with our seven-piece alt-indie-jazz-pop-stuff-a
ALSO!
Live Painting will be performed by:
Vendors:
Kandra Shefchik
Kristie Kieler
NOT TO MENTION! We will be holding a raffle for some wonderful prizes! We will be debuting brand new merchandise for the first time! Every single entrant will receive a free gift at the door. That's right! We have a gift waiting for each and every one of you upon arrival. Plus all kinds of other cool stuff because this is going to be absolutely bananas! Hugs and kisses!
$5. Doors at 8PM.