White Bush Unicorn (EP release), The Curls, burlesque by Marina Mars, Mama No Shits, Claire Moon, Melani Khandroma

press release: White Bush Unicorn is the new house band at Madison's sexiest venue, The Art In! You can count on partying with us every 3rd Saturday from now on. Our presentation is co-produced by the one and only Baby Bear, who promises to bring a whole new level of performance art and entertainment to the table. This is the night we kick off our variety show with a bang! This is your first chance to get your hands on our debut EP, "Better Than Nothing"! Great googily moogily! Come and be a part of the magic!

The night kicks off at 9PM with our beloved emcee Baby Bear bringing you some of the finest burlesque performers in all of the land! These routines will cover a wide range of unique performance art by must see artists. Get there early and be blown away often by:

Marina Mars

Mama No Shits

Claire Moon

Melani Khandroma

Next up will be the mighty return of Chicago favorites, The Curls. They have taken time from their busy schedule to slide on up and deliver their wonderful brand of indie-art-pop mastery. This hard working touring band is an absolute joy to watch and is worthy of your support! Pinkie promise!

The Curls will also be joined by Chicago Psych Folk Doom Jazz Quartet, Coleslaw.

"The Curls are the greatest band of all-time." -Any Rational Person

https://open.spotify.com/ artist/ 7GuDk4BMgvdHFal7vv2uDf

https://www.facebook.com/ thecurlschicago/

https:// chriscoleslaw.bandcamp.com/

White Bush Unicorn wraps up the festivities with our seven-piece alt-indie-jazz-pop-stuff-a nd-junk-silliness. We will be performing all of the songs from "Better Than Nothing", as well as several more, including some you certainly haven't heard before! We'll be utterly jacked up on EP release juice, mysticism, and nefarious musings, and it would mean the World to share this moment with you. See you there!

https://youtu.be/ 4soJKke7IvA

https:// whitebushunicorn.bandcamp.c om/releases

ALSO!

Live Painting will be performed by:

Tim Radl

Roma Rae

Vendors:

Kandra Shefchik

Kristie Kieler

NOT TO MENTION! We will be holding a raffle for some wonderful prizes! We will be debuting brand new merchandise for the first time! Every single entrant will receive a free gift at the door. That's right! We have a gift waiting for each and every one of you upon arrival. Plus all kinds of other cool stuff because this is going to be absolutely bananas! Hugs and kisses!

$5. Doors at 8PM.