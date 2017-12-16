White Bush Unicorn, The Earthlings, Peach Pies Caburlesque, DJ Glynis

press release:

White Bush Unicorn Presents returns on the 3rd Saturday of December! Once again we bring you a host of burlesque performers, live painters, vendors, galleries, music, and many other forms of shenanigans. Baby Bear is the hostest with the mostest! In the Holiday spirit, every entrant will receive a gift at the door!

Doors at 7:30.

DJ Glynis at 8:00.

Performances at 9:00.

$5.

White Bush Unicorn

The Earthlings

The Earthlings bring a highly eclectic catalog of songs inspired by funk, rock, electronic, soul, disco, prog, R&B, punk, and more. Over the past 7 years, the group has honed their diverse sound into an energetic live show, earning spirited responses from audiences around the Midwest in festivals and shows such as: Summerfest (Harley Davidson Stage), Ho-Chunk Casinos Eagle Ballroom, High Noon Saloon’s NYE sold out bash ‘15, Bratfest (main stage), Milwaukee River Rhythms Battle of the Bands (Marquette Pavilion, 1st place), plus 5 years and counting for Madison Harvest Fest, and Madison Art Fair on the Square.

Peach Pies Caburlesque

Madison’s legendary burlesque and cabaret group joins us for this edition of White Bush Unicorn Presents. Wether is tassels, assels, live singing or stripteasing, this group will help warm you up this winter season. Peach Pies Caburlesque has helped pave the way for the Madison burlesque scene, putting in years of hard work, dedication and love. The love they’ve put in has been shared at such local venues as the High Noon Saloon, FIVE Nightclub, the Majestic and expands as far as Las Vegas, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and too many small towns to remember. But, for their first time ever, they are bringing that love to the Art In.