White Bush Unicorn, The Young Step, The Heavy Parts

× Expand Drew Miller The Young Step

press release: Rock and roll outfit The Young Step has announced a month-long tour following the release of their debut vinyl LP El Clàsico. They are confirmed to play Madison at Art In with White Bush Unicorn on May 6.

The Young Step is touring in support of their first LP, which was one of the final records to be mixed & mastered at the legendary Magic Shop in New York (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Kurt Vile, MGMT). They have been described as sounding like David Bowie, Blondie, and The The Talking Heads wrote songs with Black Sabbath and Steely Dan.

× Expand "El Clásico" by the Young Step

The band was recently listed on the "New Year 90" on EmergingIndieBands.com following a sold out album release performance at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Their electric stage presence demands attention in a cool, nonchalant manner, with Micah Gilliam’s classical guitar background complementary to Whitson’s deep vocals. Lauren Gilliam, wife of Micah and mother to their 5-month-old baby, redefines motherhood as a modern badass, with passionate stage energy that reverberates with the rounding of bass guitar and vocals necessary to balance each quaking rift that defines El Clàsico.

"Throughout the process of creating El Clasico we parted ways with our drummer, fired our manager, had an unexpected, but beautiful baby, and the headquarters of our tiny label, Organic Vinyl, were almost completely destroyed by flooding during hurricane Matthew," says lead guitarist Micah Gilliam. "But, we press on. The music contained within the wax defies you to define it. It can’t be put in a box, and nor will we. We aren’t into what’s happening in the current music culture, so we’re writing to fill that space, to create what we want to hear and what hasn’t been heard. That’s what we did with this record, and, whether or not popular culture deems it so, it is truly classic."