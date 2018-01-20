White Bush Unicorn, Yung Beans, Meat Faucet, drag by Sylvia Nyx, Dixie Kuppe, Divine Trash, Nina, Pinta, Santa Maria
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: The 3rd Saturday of the month is upon us once again! Baby Bear is your host as we collectively meander through another mind bending evening of performance art mysticism! Live music, live DJ, drag performances, live painters, vendors, and various other forms of madness await!
Doors at 7:30; DJ at 8:00; Music at 9:00
YOUR LINEUP LADIES AND GENTLEMEN:
Yung Beans: Hip-Hop from Madison
Meat Faucet: Irreverent chunky surf-punk. Heavy. Strange. Tall. Tremendously handsome!
White Bush Unicorn: seven piece alt-indie-jazz-punk-rock-m
DRAG PERFORMANCES BY:
Sylvia Nyx
Dixie Kuppe
Divine Trash
Nina, Pinta, Santa Maria
VENDORS:
Malerie Lenz
Roma Rae https://www.romarae.com/
Ben's Dark Art
Kristine and Amanda Nelson