White Oak Savanna Events Farm & Sanctuary Grand Opening

press release: White Oak Savanna Events Farm & Sanctuary is pleased to announce it will hold a free, public grand opening celebration May 20, 2017, the “White Oak Welcome.”

The public is enthusiastically invited to join owners Paul and Audrey Gaynor and staff as they christen White Oak Savanna’s historic Lloyd Jones Barn Pavilion, the newly finished Bluestem Kitchen Complex and host White Oak Savanna’s inaugural event featuring live music, yoga, hiking tours of the property, and tasty food and beverages. Admission is free.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and share White Oak Savanna with the people of the Dodgeville area and beyond. Everyone is welcome,” said Paul Gaynor, co-owner. “Our team has been working seven days a week for months to prepare for this moment. We’re ready to have some fun and join in the celebration.”

Music will be provided by…

Boo Bradley - hailing from nearby Madison, WI, Boo Bradley is a blues-based, junk-jivin’, multi-instrument duo that generates a stunning amount of energy and nuance for a two-man band. A treat for the ears and the eyes.

Jess McIntosh of Chicago’s iconic Old Town School of Folk Music is a well-traveled touring artist who expertly performs traditional American folk music and countless other styles. A native of southeast Wisconsin, she is also a skilled vocalist.

Jonas Friddle & Friends, also of the Old Town School, explore every nook and cranny of modern folk with energy, skill and conviction. At its core, the band plays good music with conviction, energy and an inventive twist.

Delicious food and beverages (including beer and wine) will be available for purchase. Food will be provided by Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace, Heritage Catering, Blue Plate Catering and Steph’s Sweet Treats.

Doors open at 3:30pm; yoga in the barn, led by Katie Frank will begin at 4:00pm (bring your mat!); tours at 4pm and 5:15pm and live music begins at 6:30pm. Food will be available from 4pm-7pm. The White Oak Welcome will officially end at 10:30pm.

White Oak Savanna’s mission is simple: to create an iconic destination and home for exceptional weddings, inspiring corporate events, music and more - but always in a sustainable way that honors the land and the heritage of the southern Driftless Area. The White Oak team engages in organic prairie management and restoration, uses solar energy, collects rain water and makes strategic use of reclaimed items whenever possible.

“We have spent the last three years incorporating sustainable techniques to restore the oak savanna prairie, the Lloyd Jones Barn Pavilion and in the design and construction of the unrivaled Bluestem Kitchen Complex,” Gaynor said. “Now it’s time to share the fruits of our labor.”

Located in Southern Wisconsin’s picturesque Driftless Area, White Oak Savanna is a one-of-a-kind, eco-friendly wedding and events venue featuring the beautifully restored 1920s barn built by Frank Lloyd Wright’s cousin, Charles Lloyd Jones. Overlooking 66 acres of farmland and organically restored oak savanna prairie, the Lloyd Jones Barn Pavilion is just one of several stunning sites on the property that are perfect for unforgettable weddings, corporate meetings/retreats, farm-to-table meals and musical events. White Oak Savanna is fully accessible and ADA compliant.

Please visit whiteoaksavanna.com for additional details or email or telephone co-owner Paul Gaynor at paul@whiteoaksavanna.com / 608-636-5776