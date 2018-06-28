Whoopensocker
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Do you love to act, write, and be creative? Then Woopensocker is your thing! Join teaching artists from UW for an afternoon of improv games, collaborative storytelling, and creative writing. Create stories, poems, and songs (in English or Spanish) about all your favorite things. Ages 10 and up. Registration begins June 14th. Register online, in person, or by phone at 224-7100.
Kids & Family