Whoopensocker
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Do you love to act, write, and be creative? Then Whoopensocker is your thing! Join UW teaching artists for an afternoon of improv games, collaborative storytelling, and creative writing. Create stories, poems, and songs (in English or Spanish) about all your favorite things. Ages 10+
Registration begins June 28. Register online, in person, or by phone at 266-6385.
Info
Kids & Family