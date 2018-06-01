press release: Theatre LILA invites audiences to see world premiere plays by Madison area young people and experience its signature arts-in-education program, Whoopensocker!, in the Rotunda Studio at Overture Center on June 1 and 3. These performances, made up of short plays written by local third and fourth graders, represent the culmination of theatre-in-education residencies at four Madison elementary schools. The shows are free and open to the public; no tickets or reservations are required.

Friday, June 1 at 6:30pm; Sunday, June 3 at 12pm & 3pm