Why Conservation Matters

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: John Motoviloff, author & conservationist, will speak on the North American Model of Wildlife Management. John currently works for the National Wild Turkey Federation to design programs and recruit new hunters.

This monthly -- 2nd Mondays from September through June -- "Humanities in Community" outreach lecture series is produced by the Goodman Community Center, Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Holding degrees from Boston College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, John Motoviloff is an author of numerous books and articles, and a former communication specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; John is one of Wisconsin's leading writers on conservation issues.

He currently works for the National Wild Turkey Federation designing programs to recruit new hunters.

He currently works for the National Wild Turkey Federation designing programs to recruit new hunters.

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
