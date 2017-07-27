Why Not Sooner?

press release: Many of us live lives of such constant hesitation and with a determined drive to keep things as they are, no matter how unwelcome they may be. Regret becomes our companion, because we believe that the difficulties of our current situations are desirable to the difficulties of change. But we do not have to let the fear of change or failure prevent us from pursuing the dreams we want. No matter where you are in life, there is still time to adjust your destination. Discover the ways to embrace your fear, and the unknown of your future, and live a life without regret.