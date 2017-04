WIAA State Boys Team Tennis Tournament

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday June 9 - 5:30 p.m.: Match-1:Winner Sectional #7 -vs Winner Sectional #8; Match-2: Winner Sectional #5 -vs- Winner Sectional #6; Match-3: Winner Sectional #1 -vs- Winner Sectional #2; Match-4: Winner Sectional #3 -vs- Winner Sectional #4

Semifinals, Saturday, June 10 - 9 a.m.: Match-5:Winner Match 1 -vs- Winner Match 2; Match-6: Winner Match 3 -vs- Winner Match 4

Championship Match, Saturday, June 10 - 2 p.m.: Match-7: Winner Match 5 -vs- Winner Match 6

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday, June 10 - 9 a.m.: Match-1: Winner Sectional #1 -vs- Winner Sectional #3; Match-2: Winner Sectional #2 -vs- Winner Sectional #4

Championship Match, Saturday, June 10 - 2 p.m.: Match-3: Winner Match #1 -vs- Winner Match #2