WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament

to Google Calendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Tickets are available only upon arrival at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. General admission is $8/session. A session is two games.  Session 1 is games 1 and 2; Session 2 is games 3 & 4; Session 3 is games 5 & 6; Session 4 is games 7 & 8; Session 5 is games 9 & 10.  Students 13 years old and younger will be admitted for $5/session.  Children under 6-years old may be admitted for $1. Ticket booths are located on the east and west entrances of the Coliseum. The doors open for ticket sales and admission one hour prior to the start of each session. All purchases at the Alliant Energy Center must by made in person with cash, check or money order made payable to WIAA. No credit cards or phone orders accepted. No tickets can be held.

PARKING: Parking at the Alliant Energy Center is abundant around Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The parking fee is $7 for automobiles.

Info

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map

Kids & Family
Spectator Sports

Visit Event Website

715-344-8580

to Google Calendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament - 2017-03-02 00:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer