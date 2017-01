press release:Sessions at 3 pm on 2/23, 10 am & 7 pm on 2/24 and 10 am & 5 pm, 2/25, Kohl Center. $8/session. 715-344-8580.

Ticket prices per tournament session are $8. Tickets are available on-line on the WIAA website until two hours prior to any respective session with the printing of the ticket by the purchaser. Tickets are also available at the Kohl Center during the tournament.