Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

press release: At this event, we'll be tackling the lack of information on Wikipedia about women in technology. Attendees will view a tutorial on how to contribute to Wikipedia, and we'll have several experienced editors on-hand to answer questions and help with trouble-shooting.

No experience is required! There are a ton of ways you can participate, including:

• Write new articles (we'll have a list of suggestions available)

• Help with research (we'll have pre-selected library books on-hand)

• Fact-check existing articles

• Add citations to existing articles

• Expand existing articles

• And more!

Explore the contributions of women and gender nb folks to technology, and then share what you learn with the world.

Come anytime between 9am and noon; we recommend bringing a laptop if you have one, but the library is also providing about 10 for us to use, so don't let that stop you! Nov. 18, no need to RSVP, though RSVPs are appreciated. Madison Central Library, Room 302