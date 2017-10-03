RSVP for Wild Food & Wild Medicine: Focus on Fall Roots, Seeds & Berries

press release: Join Linda Conroy of Moonwise Herbs for this fun and inspiring exploration of foraging and preparing roots for food and medicine. We will work with dandelion, burdock, elecampane, and other roots and prepare them through pickling, tinctures, and drying, as well as grinding them for food, beverages, and medicine. You will go home with resources and tips, along with some samplings of our creations from class. All supplies provided. Limited space; register early.

Tuesday, October 10, 6-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: October 3

Cost: $50/$40 member | Course Number: 21-35