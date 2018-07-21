Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance

press release: Join us for a potluck supper and memories at 5pm, followed by dancing from 7-9:30pm to the music of Rattletrap, Lakeview Ramblers and Stone Soup with callers Roger Diggle and Mike Mossman. All dances are taught.

Location: Olin Park Pavilion, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct.

Admission to potluck is free. Dance admission, suggested donation is $10 per person. Children under 18 are free. This is a fundraiser for the Wild Hog in the Woods, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. We will gladly accept larger than suggested donations.