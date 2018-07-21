Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance

to Google Calendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Join us for a potluck supper and memories at 5pm,  followed by dancing from 7-9:30pm to the music of Rattletrap, Lakeview Ramblers and Stone Soup with callers Roger Diggle and Mike Mossman.  All dances are taught.

Location:  Olin Park Pavilion,  1156 Olin-Turville Ct.

Admission to potluck is free. Dance admission, suggested donation is $10 per person. Children under 18 are free. This is a fundraiser for the Wild Hog in the Woods, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. We will gladly accept larger than suggested donations.

Info
Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Dancing, Special Events
608-233-5687
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Wild Hog 40th Anniversary Barn Dance - 2018-07-21 17:00:00