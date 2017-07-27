press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of events taking place throughout Downtown Sun Prairie:

July 27, 5:30 – 8:00PM: Wild Rumpus Circus in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie. Rain back-up location: Downtown Fire Station, 135 N. Bristol Street.

The Wild Rumpus Circus will have stilt walkers on hand from 5:30-7p.m.; will provide a 30-minute comedy/juggling performance by Jacob Mills from 6-6:30p.m.; and provide a hands-on Try Circus activity stations (trapeze, German Wheel, and tight wire) from 6:30-8p.m.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will provide face painting and balloon sculpting.