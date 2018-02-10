× Expand A scene from Wild Rumpus Circus' 2017 performance.

press release: Since 2008, the Wild Rumpus Circus has produced a winter circus production that weaves circus acts into an original storyline, aimed at bringing together seasoned and new performers of all ages and doing some good for the community. This year’s production, “Punky Rumpus,” will celebrate 10 years of winter circuses with a steampunk spectacular!

On Feb. 10 and 11, The Wild Rumpus Circus will transform the Goodman Community Center gym into a circus big top with its performance of “Punky Rumpus: A Steampunk Circus.” Audiences will have three opportunities to see this unique performance, on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 and 7 pm, and Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 pm.

Featuring a cast of over 30 local circus artists, ranging in age from nine to 65+, the show is a completely original, most mechanical, awesomely acrobatic, and entirely entertaining showcase of clowning, juggling, German Wheel, tight wire, acrobatic stilt dancing, trapeze, aerial silks, and much, much more!

There is a suggested donation for tickets, $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children. Proceeds will benefit the Wild Rumpus Circus Scholarship Fund, which awards several thousand dollars every year to financially challenged families and individuals to study circus arts.

Online/advanced reservations are available at http://www.therumpusroom.org. There will also be plenty of seating available at the door.

The performance offers fun for the whole family and is a zany and meaningful way to beat the winter blues!

Marcia Miquelon and Jacob Mills have offered circus/theater-based experiences to kids through adults through their Wild Rumpus Circus camps, performances, classes, and workshops since 2002. Using the traditional arts of the circus, including juggling, tight wire, clowning, aerial arts, and acrobatics, the Wild Rumpus Circus teaches kids and adults about overcoming challenges and connecting with others in a way that is safe, non-competitive, and fun.