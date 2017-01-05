press release: "Wild!" -- tutti frutti (United Kingdom)

Ages 8+

Wild! caputures the life of 10-year-old Billy from his funny, quirky, distracted view of the world. In this beautifully-written show, we see the world through the lens of a boy who has ADHD. Billy develops a passion for bees and takes over the care of his absent father's beehive which helps him escape from his chaotic family and difficult time at school. With live music, this uplifting, funny, and moving production leaves us thinking about how we might better understand others and ourselves. Written by award-winning playwright Evan Placey, this brave new play celebrates all things ‘wild.’

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

