WILDD on Wheels

The Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia (WILDD) will be hosting an Open House Event this Saturday from 2- 6 pm in honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month and WILDD’s 10th anniversary.

The goal of WILDD's Open House is to raise awareness of the prevalence of dyslexia (1 in 5 percent of the population), dispel associated myths and stereotypes, and offer hope to individuals in overcoming their disability. Few people know that something CAN be done.

There will be free food, fun, and facts about dyslexia. This event is open to the public.

636 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, WI 53719

Saturday, 10/10 from 2- 6 pm

Event details and registration: http://wilddopenhouse.eventbrite.com

WILDD website: www.wildd.org