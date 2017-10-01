WILDD on Wheels

Google Calendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00

Free

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

The Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia (WILDD) will be hosting an Open House Event this Saturday from 2- 6 pm in honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month and WILDD’s 10th anniversary.

The goal of WILDD's Open House is to raise awareness of the prevalence of dyslexia (1 in 5 percent of the population), dispel associated myths and stereotypes, and offer hope to individuals in overcoming their disability.  Few people know that something CAN be done.

There will be free food, fun, and facts about dyslexia. This event is open to the public.

636 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, WI 53719

Saturday, 10/10 from 2- 6 pm

Event details and registration:  http://wilddopenhouse.eventbrite.com

WILDD website:  www.wildd.org

Info
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
Free
Google Calendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - WILDD on Wheels - 2017-10-01 08:00:00