Wilder Deitz Group, Kainalu, Norwei, DJ Whodie Guthrie

press release:

Prism Festival

September 15: Robinia Courtyard, 829 East Washington Avenue, 8 pm - $10

• Wilder Deitz Group

• Kainalu

• Norwei

Live muraling by David McNeill-Bramson

DJ Whodie Guthrie

Saturday, September 16: Common Gardens, 6389 Rimmel Court, Dane, open at 6 pm for food/drinks (extra cost), music at 8 pm - $10

• Bird's Eye

• Disq

• It's All You, Cowboy

• Suko (aka Sydney Prall)

DJ Whodie Guthrie