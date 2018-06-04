Wilder Deitz & Mandell Mathis

press release: Wilder Deitz is a mainstay in the Madison music scene. An integral part of UW's Black Music Ensemble while at the UW, Wilder founded and manages a chapter of BME at East High School. You can catch Wilder and his band at such venues around Madison as the Memorial Union Terrace and the North Street Cabaret, among others.

Mandell Mathis is a young saxophonist who excels at improvisation. A member of East High's and UW's Black Music Ensemble, Mandell has matched chops with Hanah Jon Taylor and Anders Svanoe. Mandell is a regular feature in the Wilder Deitz and Friends band.