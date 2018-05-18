press release: $7

Wilder Deitz grew up accompanying his father, roots-rock musician Ritt Deitz, and was playing shows all the way from northern Minnesota to the Ohio River Valley before he turned 14. Soon graduating to a bandleader role himself, Wilder continued to surround himself with family musicians, joining with his brother Mitch to form the Wilder Deitz Group. Another pair of brothers, Joe and Sam Galligan, rounded out the rhythm section. As a University of Wisconsin student Wilder joined professor Richard Davis' legendary Black Music Ensemble, where he met saxophonist Mandell Mathis and singers Deja Mason and Bobbie Briggs. Together, this group performs electrifying R&B and hip-hop music as the Wilder Deitz Singers.

On Friday, May 18, Wilder and several of these outstanding musicians will play a set of improvisational jazz and R&B music at Mother Fool's Coffeehouse. Don't miss it!