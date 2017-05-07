press release: Bring your mother or another for an easy stroll to see some of Wisconsin’s spectacular spring wildflowers at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s upcoming public program, Wildflower Wander. May is an excellent time to view both early and late spring flowers since their bloom times overlap - our woodland areas are simply spectacular! Learn the folklore behind some of the names of the ephemeral wildflowers and celebrate spring!

Moms, families, grandparents, plant lovers – and even dads - are invited to join us for this easy and enjoyable morning walk through the trails at ALNC!

Pre-registration recommended; walk-ins welcome.

ALNC members: $6/person; Non-members: $10/person