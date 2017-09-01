Wilhelm Tell Festival

press release: Come and enjoy this unique ethnic presentation! Share with your family the story of Swiss independence, written by German playwright Friedrich Schiller. It's a live theater presentation with intricate costumes and a lively cast that includes goats, cows and horses. More than 200 local volunteers join to make each colorful performance come to life. Performances are staged in a beautiful outdoor setting, just a short distance from downtown New Glarus.

Friday: 8:00p Children's Laternenzug (Latern Parade)

Saturday: 1:00p Wilhelm Tell Pageant; Admission Charged at Wilhelm Tell Grounds

7:30p Yodel Concert, Downtown New Glarus. Free Admission

Sunday: 9:00a–5:00p Friends of the New Glarus Library Book Sale, New Glarus Village Hall

9:00a–4:00p Art in the Park, New Glarus Village Park

1:00p Wilhelm Tell Pageant, Admission Charged at Wilhelm Tell Grounds

7:00p Yodel Showcase & Street Dance, Downtown New Glarus, Free Admission

608-527-2095

