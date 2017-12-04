Will Class Action Waivers in Arbitration Agreements Survive "Epic Systems v. Lewis?"
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join the Madison Lawyer Chapter of the American Constitution Society for a recap of the recent U.S. Supreme Court arguments challenging class action waivers as unenforceable contracts under the National Labor Relations Act.
Featuring:
Daniel A. Kaplan, Attorney, Foley & Lardner LLP
Caitlin Madden, Attorney, Hawks Quindel, S.C. and Counsel to Jacob Lewis
David Zoeller, Attorney, Hawks Quindel, S.C. and Cousel to Jacob Lewis
Moderated by: Steph Tai, Associate Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
1 hour of Wisconsin MCLE credit is pending.
This event is free and open to the public.