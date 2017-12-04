Will Class Action Waivers in Arbitration Agreements Survive "Epic Systems v. Lewis?"

press release: Join the Madison Lawyer Chapter of the American Constitution Society for a recap of the recent U.S. Supreme Court arguments challenging class action waivers as unenforceable contracts under the National Labor Relations Act.

Featuring:

Daniel A. Kaplan, Attorney, Foley & Lardner LLP

Caitlin Madden, Attorney, Hawks Quindel, S.C. and Counsel to Jacob Lewis

David Zoeller, Attorney, Hawks Quindel, S.C. and Cousel to Jacob Lewis

Moderated by: Steph Tai, Associate Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

1 hour of Wisconsin MCLE credit is pending.

This event is free and open to the public.