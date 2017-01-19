Will Zoo Be Mine?

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: February 10th and 11th, 2017, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Kick off your Valentine's Day weekend with an unforgettable date at the Henry Vilas Zoo!

Guests will enjoy an intimate evening of wine, local cheeses & learning about mating behaviors of our animals. Experience fun valentine-themed activities focused on our zoo's animals, including games, crafts & more! This event is a WILD fundraiser supporting the forever-free mission of the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Guests will receive a special gift from the zoo to take home, along with tons of fun memories from your WILDEST Valentine's Day yet.

General Admission Tickets:

Members: $40/person

Non-members: $50/person

VIP Tickets: $100/person

*VIP tickets include early entrance, a rose, and a once-in-a-lifetime animal encounter!

