William Kentridge: More Sweetly Play the Dance

press release: June 22–August 19, 2018

Baker/Rowland Galleries, Milwaukee Art Museum

“William Kentridge is among the most important living artists working today, and we are proud to be able to share his work with Milwaukee,” said Margaret Andera, Interim Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art, Milwaukee Art Museum. “Whether visitors are drawn to the captivating figures in silhouette, the skill with which Kentridge combines various media into one monumentally singular work or the audacious scope and scale of the installation, I believe they are going to be mesmerized by this work.”

Coordinating Curator: Margaret Andera, Curator of Contemporary Art

Organized by the LUMA Foundation

Presenting Sponsor: Milwaukee Art Museum’s Contemporary Art Society

Supporting Sponsor: Milwaukee Art Museum’s Friends of Art